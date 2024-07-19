Christina Sandera, Longtime Partner Of Clint Eastwood, Dies At 61

Christina Sandera, longtime partner of Oscar-winning actor and director Clint Eastwood, has passed away at the age of 61. Eastwood, 94, confirmed the tragic news in a heartfelt statement on Thursday.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. informed The Hollywood Reporter that no further information about Sandera’s death would be released, as Eastwood grieves privately.

Sandera and Eastwood began their relationship in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s hotel, the Mission Ranch, in Carmel, California, where Sandera worked as a restaurant hostess.

Despite a 33-year age gap, their romance flourished. Sandera supported Eastwood at various film premieres and awards shows, making her red carpet debut with him at the 2015 Oscars when his film “American Sniper” was nominated for six awards.

Sandera was first photographed with Eastwood in June 2014, with insiders noting that she had moved into the $20 million mansion he had built for his ex-wife Dina Eastwood.

Their relationship began a year after Eastwood’s divorce from Dina, which ended a 17-year marriage.

Before her relationship with Eastwood, Sandera was married to Paul Wainscoat in 2003 for just 11 months.

Their tumultuous union involved incidents of domestic battery, with Sandera being arrested after a violent altercation in 2002. Despite the rocky start, they married but ultimately divorced in 2003 following continued conflicts.

Eastwood is the father of eight children with six different women. His children include Morgan Eastwood, 27, with Dina; Alison, 52, and Kyle, 56, with Maggie Johnson; Laurie Murray, 70; Kimber Lynn, 59, with Roxanne Tunis; Scott and Kathryn, 36, with Jacelyn Reeves; and Francesca Eastwood, 30, with Frances Fisher.

Eastwood’s extended family includes numerous grandchildren, with the eldest being Laurie’s 41-year-old son Lowell Thomas Murray IV, a fitness trainer and former contestant on “The Bachelorette.” His youngest grandchild, six-year-old Titan, is the son of Francesca Eastwood and actor Alexander Wraith.