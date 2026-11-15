Church rooftop repair accident kills one worker, leaves another injured in Mombasa

A 35-year-old man died while another sustained serious injuries after the two fell from the rooftop of a church while carrying out repair works in Tudor, Mombasa County.

The incident occurred on November 13, at around 9am at Maximum Celebration Church in the Spaki area of Tudor Location, police said.

The deceased was identified as Josephat Mwadime, a 35-year-old Taita man who sustained a broken neck and visible head injuries after falling to the ground.

His colleague aged 43, sustained two fractures on his right leg and is currently receiving treatment at Coast General Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the two men were repairing the church roof when they accidentally fell from the rooftop.

They were immediately rushed to Coast General Hospital and admitted for treatment. However, Mwadime succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm the same day while undergoing treatment.

His body is lying at the hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police visited the hospital and confirmed the injuries sustained by the two workers.

Police also visited the primary scene as investigations into the fatal workplace accident continue.

The incident comes in the wake of increased cases of collapse of structures under construction.

In the past month alone, up to 20 people have been killed in separate incidents in Nairobi alone.

The incidents happened in Eastleigh, Syokimau and Riverside Drive areas.

The incidents remain under probe amid claims of graft and greed for the trend. Several agencies are investigating the incidents, police said on Sunday.