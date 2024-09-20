CJ Advises Lawyers to Adopt Bold, Creative, and Innovative Approach in Their Work

Chief Justice Martha Koome Friday urged newly admitted advocates to go beyond the traditional confines of litigation and adopt a bold, creative, and innovative approach in their work.

Speaking at Milimani Law Courts when she presided over the admission of 70 newly qualified lawyers to the Roll of Advocates, the CJ asked the group to embrace the multi-door approach to justice by making use of the alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like Mediation and Alternative Justice Systems (AJS), and participate in public interest litigation.

She explained that in doing so, they will be playing an active role in realizing the aspirations of the Constitution and advancing the cause of social justice and good governance.

Justice Koome also called on the advocates to play an active role in promoting and safeguarding the vision of the 2010 Constitution, which is transformative at its core. She said the Constitution envisions a society grounded in social justice, good governance, and the full realization of human rights.

“You join a noble profession that stands as a pillar of justice, a custodian of the rule of law, and a vital instrument for social transformation. As you join the Bar, you are not merely stepping into the practice of law. You are being called to serve as social engineers,” the CJ said.

The CJ explained that the Constitution places the advocates in a unique position to drive societal transformation by using their knowledge of the law to challenge the status quo where necessary, to promote rights, and to facilitate constructive dialogue within the community.

“The 2010 Constitution was born out of the desire for change—a profound shift from impunity to accountability, from exclusion to inclusion, and from inequality to justice. It enshrines the principles of equity, human dignity, and the protection of vulnerable and marginalized communities,” CJ Koome said.

She added: “As advocates, you are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that the law is not just a set of rules, but a living instrument that promotes fairness and equity in our society.”

The CJ reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to working with the legal profession in advancing justice and upholding the rule of law. She said the Judiciary’s mission, as outlined in the ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ),” aligns with the principles that the 2010 Constitution espouses.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya asked the new advocates to cultivate the value of integrity early in their respective careers.

“Do not succumb to the appealing but short-lived allure of unethical practice. Honesty does actually pay. I have no doubt that the rigorous training you have undergone equips you to play a part in furthering this vigilance for the benefit of the rule of law and constitutionalism,” CRJ Mokaya said.

