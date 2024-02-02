CJ Koome Declares 11 Vacancies in Court of Appeal 

The move to fill a demand for Court of Appeal judges has kicked off.

This is after Chief Justice Martha Koome declared 11 vacancies in the Office of the Judge of the Court of Appeal.

In the Gazette Notice dated January 30, 2025, she said the appointments will be made in accordance with Article 166(1)(b), (2) and (4) of the Constitution and Section 30, Part V and the First Schedule of the Judicial Service Act, 2011.

For one to qualify as a judge of the Court of Appeal, he or she should hold a degree of law from a recognised university or be an Advocate of the High Court.

One can also possess an equivalent qualification in a Common-Law jurisdiction.

Further, the applicants ought to have at least 10 years’ experience as a superior court judge, 10 years’ experience as a distinguished academic or legal practitioner, or such experience in other relevant legal field.

Those interest need to have high moral character, integrity and impartiality, meeting all the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

“In addition, the applicants should demonstrate a high degree of professional competence, communication skills, fairness, good temperance, good judgment, wide breadth of both legal and life experience, and demonstrate commitment to public and community service,” Koome added.

A Court of Appeal Judge is mandated with hearing appeals from the High Court and from any other court of tribunal as per an act of Parliament.

The retirement age for an appellate judge is 70 years old with an early option of 65 years old.

Gross monthly salaries excluding benefits range from Sh775,845 to Sh1.1 million.

The CJ advised those who are interested to visit the Judicial Service Commission’s job portal, https://www.jsc.go.ke/index.php/careers/ for instruction on how to apply.

This comes in the backdrop of a meeting between the CJ with president William Ruto and Speaker of National Assembly Moses Wetangula which prompted an outrage.

The meeting announced there will be more funds to help in the recruitment of the judges to among others address backlog of cases.