CJ Koome; No Firearms To Be Allowed In Courts After Shooting Of Magistrate, Cop In Nairobi

Only properly accredited security officers will be allowed to carry arms on court premises.

This was part of agreement reached in a meeting between court officials and the office of the Inspector General of police.

Police will reinforce security at all court stations across the country, the meeting agreed.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said Saturday after consultations they agreed that only properly accredited security officers will be allowed to carry arms on court premises.

This follows an incident in which the Makadara magistrate who was shot and injured in a rage in court succumbed to her injuries on Friday night.

Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti died at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been transferred to after the shooting incident.

Magistrate Kivuti had been shot and injured in the hip and chest.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi Hospital where she succumbed.

The shooting has shaken some judicial officials who have called for enhanced security.

But police said the incident is isolated and will be handled well.

Koome declared Tuesday June 18 the day of mourning for the Judiciary following the death of Kivuti.

In honour of the late magistrate, Koome announced the suspension of court sittings and matters listed across all courts and tribunals on Tuesday, June 18.

“No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court dairies on a priority basis,” she said.

Koome directed that presiding Judges and heads of stations will lead remembrance meetings in common rooms in all court stations across the country on the mourning day at 10am to commiserate with Kivuti’s family and one another.

CJ Koome said courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commiseration.

The resolution came after the CJ chaired a the Judiciary Leadership Team (JLT) to deliberate on the matter of Kivuti’s murder.

“The Judiciary administration will also work day and night to complete the prefabs at Makadara Law Courts,” she said.

CJ Koome said all affected matters listed before Makadara Law Courts next week will be mentioned before Milimani Law Courts.

She further said the Judiciary administrative units will work on boosting security across all court stations with the available resources.

“In the meantime, the Judiciary leadership will engage the Executive and Parliament on additional resources to support the implementation of past recommendations touching on securing the Judiciary – a matter that has been discussed repeatedly with the concerned agencies for many years.”

The Chief Justice called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the office of the Inspector General of Police to deploy additional officers to reinforce the complement of officers in the Judiciary Police Unit.

She further called for the reorganisation of the Judiciary Police Unit into a fully-fledged Police Unit under the leadership of a senior commanding officer with a fully functional Secretariat.

Temporary courts being held in tents will be removed.

CJ Koome reassured Judges, judicial officers and staff that the Judiciary Leadership Team is aware of the security concerns that they continually face in the dispensation of justice and are taking the necessary measures to address the concerns.

“The entire Judiciary is in deep mourning. In our mourning, the JLT sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Magistrate Kivuti and we pray that the Almighty provides you with peace, grace and fortitude to bear this loss,” she said.

The JLT meeting brought together the leadership of all five superior courts, the Magistracy, Kadhis Courts, Tribunals, the Magistrates and Judges Association and the Judicial Staff Association.

The meeting resolved that the Judiciary flag will fly at half-mast until magistrate Kivuti is laid to rest.

The team also resolved to suspend court sessions across the country on Tuesday, June 18 to allow judicial officers to mourn their colleague.

Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55 was shot and killed by his colleagues at the court on Thursday June 13 afternoon soon after he had attacked and wounded the magistrate.

He had travelled from his work station in Londiani, Kericho to attend a court case where his ailing wife Jenniffer Wairimu, 48 years was an accused person.

He was in civilian then. Police said he had the intention to kill.

This is in a case of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

The woman had apparently pleaded to be released out on cashbail but the magistrate turned down the plea.

This is after she absconded court sessions over sickness. A warrant of arrest was issued against her.

And when she appeared on Thursday June 13, her bail terms were canceled and the magistrate ordered she be remanded at the Langata Women’s prisons.

This angered Kipruto who sneaked into the the court through the magistrates door and fired shots towards Kivuti injuring her on the chest and left hip. She died a day later.

His colleagues who were present fired at the senior officer and killed him in the tent that works as a court.

In the process three other officers were injured. One of them was hit in a he left eyed another in the left leg and a third one in left hand.

Operations at the court were Friday suspended.

The Judiciary said it had commenced psycho-social counseling and support to judicial officers and staff stationed at Makadara Law Courts.

As part of the initiative, Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya held a meeting with judicial officers attached to the court at the Supreme Court Building on Friday.