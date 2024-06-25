CJ Koome Promises Extended Court Hours To Handle Abduction Cases

Chief Justice Martha Koome has pledged that courts will work extended hours following a spike in mysterious abductions over the past week.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CJ Koome condemned the abductions of more than 15 activists by unidentified armed groups.

“I am deeply concerned by the numerous reports of abductions amid the ongoing mass protests. Such actions, carried out by individuals who do not identify themselves and who fail to present the abducted individuals before a court of law, are a direct assault on the rule of law, human rights, and constitutional principles as enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution,” she stated.

Koome urged justice agencies to act swiftly and assured that the courts are prepared to extend their working hours to handle cases involving the abducted individuals.

“Agencies within the justice sector, working under the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), have committed to ensuring a human rights-based criminal justice system that adheres to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I urge all justice sector agencies to process any criminal actions lawfully and to urgently investigate and address the allegations of abductions related to the ongoing protests,” she added.

She further assured the public that the courts are ready to operate beyond standard working hours to handle cases involving the abducted individuals and to consider any petitions for habeas corpus.

“This commitment ensures that our nation remains on the path of the rule of law and constitutionalism, and guarantees that all actors operate within the strict boundaries set by our Bill of Rights,” Koome emphasized.