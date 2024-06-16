CJ Koome Suspends Tuesday Sittings to Mourn Magistrate Kivuti

Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared Tuesday a day of mourning for the Judiciary following the passing of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

To honor the late magistrate, Koome announced the suspension of court sittings and matters listed across all courts and tribunals on Tuesday, June 18.

“No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court dairies on a priority basis,” she said.

Koome directed that presiding Judges and heads of stations will lead remembrance meetings in common rooms in all court stations across the country on the mourning day at 10am to commiserate with Kivuti’s family and one another.

CJ Koome said courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commiseration.

In a statement on Thursday, Koome said the magistrate was shot after she “cancelled the bond for an accused person who had jumped bond and had failed to offer satisfactory explanations for jumping bond”.

“Immediately this decision was pronounced, a person shot at the magistrate and injured her on the hip,” she said.

The officer, identified as Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, who was in charge of a police station in Londiani in Kisumu, pulled out a gun and shot the magistrate, injuring her.

Other officers in court responded immediately, with one of them shooting the offending policeman and killing him on the spot.

Three other officers were injured in the ensuing melee, police said in their report.

Kivuti died at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday where she was transferred for specialised care after the shooting incident.