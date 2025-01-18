CJ Martha Koome Revokes 16 Judicial Vacancies

Chief Justice Martha Koome has revoked 16 judicial vacancies that were previously declared in the Court of Appeal and the High Court of Kenya.

The vacancies, announced early last year, included 11 positions in the Court of Appeal and five in the High Court.

The Court of Appeal positions were gazetted on January 30, 2024, with shortlisted candidates published in April 2024, followed by scheduled interviews.

Similarly, five High Court vacancies were gazetted on February 5, 2024.

In a gazette notice dated January 17, 2024, CJ Koome announced the cancellation of all the vacancies.

“It is notified for information of the general public that the following Gazette Notices declaring vacancies in the Offices of Judges of the Superior Courts have been revoked,” read the notice.

The revocation comes amidst heightened scrutiny of the judiciary following allegations of corruption.

A petition filed by lawyer Nelson Havi is seeking the removal of Chief Justice Koome and six other apex court judges.

The petition follows widespread outcry on social media over allegations of judges receiving bribes.