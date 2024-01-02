fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Claudine Gay Resigns As Harvard University President

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Claudine Gay

    Harvard University’s president has resigned after facing allegations of plagiarism and criticism over her comments about antisemitism on campus.

    Claudine Gay has faced mounting pressure to step down in recent weeks.

    In a letter announcing her resignation, she said it was in the “best interests” of the university to step down.

    “It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigour,” she said.

    “This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words,” Dr Gay wrote, adding that her resignation would allow Harvard to “focus on the institution rather than any individual”.

    Dr Gay served in the role for six months and was the first black person, and only the second woman, to be appointed to lead the Ivy League university.

    During a tense congressional hearing last month, Dr Gay said calls for the killing of Jews were abhorrent. She added, however, that it would depend on the context whether such comments would constitute a violation of Harvard’s code of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

    That comment prompted a widespread backlash and she later apologised in an interview with the university’s student newspaper. “When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret.” Dr Claudine Gay said.

    Since then US media outlets have unearthed several instances of alleged plagiarism in her academic record.

    Harvard’s board investigated the allegations last month, and found two published papers that required additional citation.

    The board, however, said that she did not violate “standards for research misconduct”.

    By Agencies

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Hamas Says Deputy Leader Killed in Blast in Lebanon Capital Beirut

    Claudine Gay Resigns As Harvard University President

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X