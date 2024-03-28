Cleaner Collapses, Dies at Work in Buruburu  

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man aged 70 at a shopping complex in Buruburu, Nairobi.

Douglas Muraguri was a cleaner at Buruburu Complex Building when he collapsed while cleaning the third-floor corridor on Wednesday evening.

Police rushed to the scene and found his lifeless body lying facing upwards with no visible injuries.

The cause of the death is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In the Industrial Area, Nairobi, a human body was found in the compound of Plastics Company located along Enterprise Road.

Workers there were pumping water from the company compound, which had flooded when the body of Edward Saidimu, was discovered.

It is alleged that the deceased has been missing for the last three days whereby he failed to return home from his place of work.

The body was retrieved with the help of Kenya Defence Forces excavator and the body moved to the city morgue.

In Kayole, another body was found floating Ngong River, which snakes through Kianda area.

The decomposing body was retrieved and moved to the mortuary.

Police say they have recovered at least 11 bodies since Sunday night when heavy rains were experienced in the city.

The body of constable David Chesire who drowned while rescuing trapped victims is yet to be recovered.

He was washed away by flash water in Kamukunji area, Nairobi.

A search for the body is ongoing, police said.