Clint Howard, the esteemed American actor and musician, has carved out a distinctive niche in Hollywood despite often portraying minor or supporting roles. With a net worth of $4 million, Howard’s enduring presence on both the big and small screens reflects his remarkable versatility and enduring appeal. As the younger brother of acclaimed actor and director Ron Howard, Clint Howard’s extensive career spans over 200 credits across film, television, and even the music industry.

Clint Howard Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 20, 1959 Place of Birth Burbank, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Musician

Early Life

Born on April 20, 1959, in Burbank, California, Clint Eagle Howard was raised in a family deeply rooted in the arts. His parents, Rance Howard and Jean Speegle Howard, were both actors, setting the stage for Clint and his brother Ron to embark on their own acting careers from a young age. With early appearances on iconic shows like “The Andy Griffith Show,” Clint’s trajectory in Hollywood was set in motion from childhood.

Clint Howard Career

Throughout his illustrious career, Clint Howard has left an indelible mark on both film and television, captivating audiences with his distinctive presence and memorable performances. From recurring roles in beloved series like “Gentle Ben” to guest appearances on iconic shows such as “Seinfeld” and “Arrested Development,” Howard’s versatility as an actor has earned him widespread recognition and acclaim.

Clint Howard’s filmography boasts a diverse array of roles, including collaborations with his brother Ron Howard on films like “Apollo 13” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Beyond his brother’s projects, Howard has showcased his talent in a variety of genres, from comedies like the “Austin Powers” series to horror films like “Halloween.” Despite occasional critical reception, such as his appearance in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Howard’s commitment to his craft remains unwavering.

Personal Life

In addition to his acting endeavors, Clint Howard’s foray into the music industry as the frontman of the Kempsters underscores his creative versatility and passion for artistic expression. While his personal life, including his marriages to Melanie Sorich and Kat C. Howard, has occasionally made headlines, Howard’s focus remains on his craft and the enduring legacy he continues to build in Hollywood.

Clint Howard’s Net Worth

Clint Howard net worth of $4 million reflects his enduring success in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning decades and spanning multiple mediums, Howard’s contributions to film, television, and music have left an indelible impression on audiences worldwide.