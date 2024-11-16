Close to 1,000 Junior Police Officers Moved in Changes in Eastern

Close to 1,000 police officers from the larger Eastern Region are the latest to be transferred from their stations in efforts to enhance strength and balancing at the National Police Service.

This is a according to a memo sent to the county police commanders in Machakos, Marsabit,Makueni, Meru, Kitui, Isiolo,Tharaka Nithi and Kilifi Counties.

The memo dated November 14, instructs the police heads to release 974 officers from their current stations and allow them to report to their new stations by November 27.

“Ensure that their personal files are forwarded to their new commands without delay,” Charles Naibei, the Commander Eastern Region orders in the memo approved by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat.

Majority of the affected officers are in the rank of constables, followed by Corporals, and a few senior sergeants.

This region has been facing a number of security challenges and in particular Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.

Cattle rustlers have in the past weeks been wreaking havoc in the area which has left at least five people dead and dozens of animals stolen.

Eight constables have been moved from Marsabit police station to Folore, nine of their colleagues will be reporting to Dukana police station, five move to Sabarei, four to Maikona and two to Illeleret police station within the same county.

In Makueni county, 27 officers have been transferred from Kithumani, Mbooni,Kalawani, Kithungo,Makueni Kivali and Kona stations to other stations within the county.

In Isiolo over 24 constables have been affected, over 30 on Machakos, over 26 in Meru.

The bulk of the most affected officers are from Kitui police station.