Coachella 2025 Lineup Unveiled: Lady Gaga, Green Day, And Post Malone To Headline

Coachella 2025 lineup has been revealed, promising music fans an unforgettable experience. The world-famous festival will return to Indio, California, for its signature two weekends of electrifying performances.

Headlining the event are global superstars Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone, with Travis Scott joining as a special guest.

Scott, who also serves as the artistic director for ComplexCon and CactusCon, announced plans to debut a new “era” of music, alongside a Cactus Jack immersive experience set to transform the desert venue.

Beyond the headliners, the festival will feature a powerhouse lineup of artists, including Missy Elliott, FKA Twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, Three 6 Mafia, T-Pain, GloRilla, Tyla, Charli XCX, Mustard, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.

The announcement comes amid reports that Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna declined offers to headline this year’s festival, but the organizers have still delivered a stellar roster of talent.

Presale tickets for Coachella 2025 will go live on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets are expected to sell out fast for what promises to be one of the year’s biggest music events.

Coachella 2025 will take place over two weekends in April, continuing its tradition of bringing together music, art, and culture under the California sun.