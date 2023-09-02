Coco Gauff Triumphs At US Open With Extraordinary Inspiration From Justin Bieber

Coco Gauff exhibited a stunning comeback at the US Open on Friday night, clinching a victory against the 32nd-ranked Elise Mertens and securing her spot in the tournament’s Round of 16.

What made this achievement even more special for the rising tennis sensation was the presence of none other than the global pop icon, Justin Bieber.

In an interview with ESPN, Gauff openly shared her excitement about performing in front of the music megastar, saying, “Oh yeah, I definitely saw who was there. I thought I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber. I didn’t lose a game after I saw that.”

This extraordinary motivation served as a powerful driving force for Gauff, who displayed remarkable composure and skill on the court. The influence of star power, however, didn’t stop with Justin Bieber.

Gauff also reflected on her first-round match, where she had the honor of playing in front of none other than former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Justin Bieber, accompanied by his wife Hailey Bieber, graced the Arthur Ashe Stadium with their presence, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the thrilling matches.

The power couple was joined by Frances Tiafoe, a promising American tennis sensation who also achieved a triumphant comeback victory that night, securing his place in the Round of 16 by defeating Adrian Mannarino with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

During the match, Justin Bieber and Hailey were spotted sharing moments of laughter with Tiafoe and extending a friendly greeting to the tennis star.

