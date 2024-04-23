Coco Jones Siblings: Shining a Light on the Jones’ Family

Coco Jones is an American singer-songwriter and actress, born on January 4, 1998, in Columbia, South Carolina.and raised in Lebanon, Tennessee.

She began auditioning in Nashville as a child to pursue a career in entertainment.

Coco rose to prominence starring in the Disney Channel film, Let It Shine, and was featured on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing from 2010 to 2011.

She was formerly signed with Hollywood Records, before releasing her independent singles and EPs beginning in 2014.

As of March 2022, Coco is officially signed to Def Jam Recordings.

She is known for her powerful storytelling and soulful R&B music, as well as her acting roles in film and television.

Siblings

Coco is the eldest of five siblings, with four younger siblings: Tabasco Jones, Caramel Jones, Cinnamon Jones and Nutmeg Jones.

The names of her siblings are unique and are inspired by spices, which is a family tradition in the Jones family.

Career

Coco’s career in entertainment began at a young age, when she started auditioning in Nashville to pursue a career in music and acting.

Her first major break came in 2010, when she was featured on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing, a platform that showcases up-and-coming artists.

Coco’s talent and charisma quickly caught the attention of the music industry, and she was signed to Hollywood Records in 2011.

In 2012, he made her acting debut in the Disney Channel film, Let It Shine, which was a critical and commercial success.

Coco’s performance in the film was widely praised, and she was hailed as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

She continued to work with Disney Channel, appearing in various shows and movies, and releasing her debut single, Holla at the DJ, in 2012.

In 2014, Coco decided to leave Hollywood Records and pursue a more independent path in her career.

She began releasing her own singles and EPs, showcasing her unique blend of R&B, soul and pop music.

Coco’s independent releases were well-received by critics and fans, and Jones quickly established herself as a formidable force in the music industry.

In 2022, she signed with Def Jam Recordings, one of the most prestigious record labels in the music industry. S

Coco released her single, ICU, which became a massive hit, entering the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving platinum certification by the RIAA.

She also starred in the Peacock comedy series Bel-Air (2022–present), which further cemented her status as a multi-talented artist.

Awards and accolades

Coco’s accolades include a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her single, ICU, which was released in October 2022 and entered the Billboard Hot 100.

The song received platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was among five total nominations she received at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including herself as a nominee for Best New Artist.

In addition to her Grammy Award, Coco has also won a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award.

She has been recognized for her contributions to music and entertainment, and her talent and dedication have made her a respected and beloved figure in the industry.

Coco’s success is a testament to her hard work and perseverance, and she continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her music and performances.