CoG Wants National Gov’t to Take Over Payment of Doctors on Study Leave 

The Council of Governors wants the National Government to take over the payment of doctors who go on study leave.

The CoG argued it is becoming extremely strenuous for counties to continue paying doctors who are not of service to the counties at the time.

According to the CoG health committee chair and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, the National Government taking up the mantle, albeit for a short time, would free up the payroll for recruitment of temporary doctors, at the same level of qualifications, to fill the gap.

Njuki who spoke when he received mid wifery training models donated by JHPIEGO that will be used to train medical students at the county’s universities and colleges, as well as offer refresher courses to medical staff in the county’s health institutions, said there was need for a framework that will not create a lacuna is provision of healthcare services.

Njuki arguing that the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage, as envisaged by the two levels of government needs total commitment and human resource capacitation at all times.

“In Tharaka Nithi, we have 36 doctors, 14 are on study leave. This leaves a huge gap especially on resources because we have to cater for their salaries, yet the courses they are on, are fully funded by the National Government,” said Njuki.

Consequently, the CoG health committee chairperson called on counties to invest in refresher courses for medical staff at all levels in efforts to acquaint themselves with modern medicine the implementation of UHC

JHPIEGO said it is willing to work closely with the Council of Governors to offer critical training on primary healthcare and full implementation of UHC by partnering with Kenya Medical Training Colleges across the country and at county medical institutions.