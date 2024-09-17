Coldplay To Perform In Hull And Wembley Next Summer

Coldplay has announced they will be playing two concerts in Hull next August before heading to London’s Wembley Stadium.

The band will perform at Craven Park on 18 and 19 August 2024, marking their first-ever shows in Hull, followed by six performances at Wembley later in the month.

In a statement, the band revealed that Hull and London will be the only UK and European cities on their summer tour.

As a special gesture, 50% of the tickets for the Hull concerts will be reserved for local fans with postcodes HU, YO, DN, or LN.

Coldplay’s UK Dates

18 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22 August: Wembley Stadium, London

23 August: Wembley Stadium, London

26 August: Wembley Stadium, London

27 August: Wembley Stadium, London

30 August: Wembley Stadium, London

31 August: Wembley Stadium, London

Coldplay also announced that 10% of the proceeds from both the Hull and Wembley shows will be donated to the Music Venue Trust, which supports grassroots music venues across the UK.

Dan Mauer, promoter at Hull’s Polar Bear Music Club, welcomed the fundraising initiative, saying it would provide much-needed help for smaller venues struggling across the country.

Pre-sale tickets for the Hull and Wembley shows will be available on Thursday, 26 September, with general sales starting at 09:00 BST on Friday, 27 September.

Paul Lakin, Chief Executive of Hull KR, the rugby league club that owns Craven Park, expressed excitement, calling it “incredible” that Hull and Wembley are the only European stops for Coldplay.

He added, “We’ve won the concert lottery.”

Coldplay is set to release their 10th studio album, Moon Music, in October, which they have described as their most “eco-friendly” record to date.

Fans are eagerly anticipating both the album and the summer tour, with some already gearing up to secure tickets.

Emma, a Coldplay superfan, shared her excitement but admitted she’s worried about missing out, saying, “It will be all hands on deck. My whole family and friends are trying to get tickets.”