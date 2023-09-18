Communication Authority Suspends Director General Ezra Chiloba

The board of the Communication Authority has announced the suspension of Director General Ezra Chiloba.

This decision was conveyed through a memo dated September 18, 2023, by the board’s chair, Mary Wambui.

The memo revealed the appointment of Christopher Wambua in an acting capacity as the new Director General.

The appointment of Mr. Christopher Wambua as Director General in Acting Capacity took immediate effect as of the same day, with no specified duration given until further notice.

“Following a meeting of the Authority’s Board held on 18th September 2023, resulting in the suspension of the Director General, I am pleased to inform all staff of the appointment of Mr. Christopher Wambua as a Director General in Acting Capacity effective today until further notice, the memo reads.

Wambui called upon all staff to extend their necessary support to Mr. Wambua in his new role.

Ezra Chiloba had assumed the position of Director-General for the ICT regulatory body, the CA, in September 2021.

This transition follows a series of changes in leadership at the Communication Authority, with Mercy Wanjau holding the role of DG in an acting capacity before Chiloba’s appointment in 2021. Prior to Wanjau, Francis Wangusi served as the Director-General since 2012, overseeing numerous critical ICT activities and policies during his tenure at the Authority.

