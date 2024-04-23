Communications Authority Cautions PSVs Engaging in Unauthorized Courier Services

The Communications Authority of Kenya has issued a stern warning, indicating its intent to enforce regulations against Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators and e-commerce firms engaging in courier services without proper licenses from the authority.

Director General David Mugonyi emphasized that conducting courier services without the necessary license from the Communication Authority constitutes a violation of the law.

According to Mugonyi, those found culpable risk penalties including fines of up to Sh300,000 or imprisonment for a maximum term of one year, or both.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that a number of unauthorized Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Saccos and e-commerce players are offering courier services without obtaining the requisite license from the Authority,” said Mugonyi.

“Pursuant to Section 49 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, any person found contravening these provisions commits an offence and shall be subject to penalties upon conviction.”

Mugonyi emphasized the importance for the public to exclusively utilize the services of authorized postal and courier operators to safeguard their belongings.

He highlighted that by doing so, individuals can also minimize risks linked to engaging unauthorized service providers.

“The public is further encouraged to verify the validity of courier service providers by demanding to view a valid compliance certificate issued by the Authority,” he added.

“By patronising duly authorised operators, consumers benefit from the security of prescribed complaints resolution and compensation mechanisms, ensuring a secure and reliable service experience.”

Mugonyi also mentioned the existence of a detailed registry containing accredited courier providers, alongside information on the courier market’s structure and the regulatory framework for licensing, accessible through the Authority’s website.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of operators acquiring the necessary licenses from the Authority and consistently adhering to regulatory standards.