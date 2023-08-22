Connecting Chapa Dimba with the Digital Financial Literacy training

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a national grassroots football tournament aimed at giving young people (boys and girls) a platform to showcase, nurture and earn from their talent.

The tournament has been vital in developing and growing football talents within the country and beyond.

Besides competition and talent development, Safaricom Chapa Dimba is also very much focused on community engagement and financial well-being of the society. This is why we are here today to offer this Digital financial literacy training.

This training is geared towards providing tips that can inculcate a saving culture and enhance your credit and investment readiness.

This also aligns very much with our vision of being a purpose-led tech company by 2025, and at the same time, driving our engagement with the community beyond the pitch.

Chapa Dimba – Western Region

The tournament is being played in stages: Ward level, county level, regional level, and national level.

We launched on 29th April 2023, and registration of the teams across the country began almost immediately.

The tournament officially kicked off on 8th July here in Western Region (Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma).

A total of 441 teams registered to participate, up from 180 teams the previous season.

Among the four counties, Kakamega had the highest number of teams with 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63).

After the just concluded county finals played in the last week, we now have 8 teams made up of boys’ and girls’ teams, two from each county, which will be battling it out for the regional final’s trophy.

From Kakamega, we have the Menace FC- (Boys) and Lugari Progressive (Girls), in Bungoma, Compel Sportiff and Brenda Girl, Busia John Osogo and Chakol Girls as Vihiga will be represented by Ebwali Boys and Madira Soccer Assassins.

