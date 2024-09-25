Connor Heyward Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Connor Heyward is an American professional football tight end and fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at Michigan State University, where he transitioned from running back to tight end.

Connor is the son of former NFL player Craig Heyward and the younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has since contributed significantly to the team’s offense.

Siblings

Heyward has three siblings, namely Cameron Heyward, Corey Heyward and Craig Heyward Jr.

His older brother Cameron is a defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Corey played basketball at Georgia Tech.

The siblings share a strong bond, having grown up together and now playing on the same NFL team, honoring their late father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a former NFL player.

Career

Heyward played college football at Michigan State University from 2017 to 2021, where he initially started as a running back.

His agility and versatility allowed him to excel in this role during his early years.

However, as his college career progressed, he transitioned to tight end, a move that showcased his adaptability and skills in both blocking and receiving.

Throughout his five seasons at Michigan State, Heyward recorded impressive statistics. He finished with 96 receptions for 711 yards and six touchdowns.

Notable games during his college career included standout performances against rival teams and during bowl games, which helped elevate his visibility as a prospect for the NFL.

His ability to make crucial plays in significant moments contributed to his growing reputation.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Connor Heyward was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (208th overall).

His connection to the team through his brother Cameron Heyward likely played a role in his selection.

During his rookie season, he primarily played as a tight end but also contributed as a fullback, showcasing his versatility on offense.

In this inaugural season, he recorded 12 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown, demonstrating his ability to impact games right from the start.

As he entered the 2023 season, Connor’s role within the Steelers’ offense expanded significantly.

By mid-season, he had accumulated 23 receptions for 180 yards, continuing to demonstrate his dual-threat capabilities as both a receiver and a blocker.

Awards and accolades

Heyward has received several accolades during his college and early NFL career.

While at Michigan State, he was named one of five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the nation’s most versatile player.

He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a kick returner and was awarded the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award for the most outstanding offensive player.

Throughout his college tenure, he led the Spartans in rushing yards and all-purpose yards during his sophomore season.

In the NFL, Connor Heyward was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and quickly made an impact on the team.

Notably, he scored his first career touchdown in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, which held personal significance as it was where his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, had played.

This moment highlighted not only his athletic achievements but also the emotional connection to his family’s legacy in football.