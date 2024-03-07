Construction Workers Attack, Injure county Askaris, Damage Vehicle at Site in Nairobi

Police and Nairobi City County officials are looking for a group of workers who attacked and injured an askari who was on a mission to inspect a construction site in Ayany, Nairobi.

A group of askaris had visited the site for inspection when they were on Monday attacked by workers on duty.

One of the askaris was injured while their vehicle was damaged.

The askaris escaped the scene while being stoned, witnesses said.

The county staff said they wanted to establish if the construction workers had a permit to conduct their businesses there.

It was then they were attacked with stones and sticks forcing them to retreat and escape for their lives.

The injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene and declared the workers had escaped.

This is the latest such incident to happen on the county workers.

Some contractors complain the county staff usually extort money from them.

Last month, six suspects arrested in connection to an incident where City Inspectorate officers were assaulted when they went to inspect a construction site in South C.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county government also closed the construction site and withdrew their approval.

“Goons who attacked our officers in Kayole, KCC and South C were arrested by the police who are continuing with investigations. So far six have been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station,” he said.

“As these are arraigned in court, we call upon members of the public with further information to come forward and assist us to bring them to book as we will not tolerate lawless and coordinated attacks against officers on duty.”

Sakaja said they will not hesitate in taking further action against those who violate county laws or engage in violence against county staff.

The officers were allegedly attacked by young men they found at the construction site while on a mission to inspect the legal status of the construction.