Controller of Budget Nyakang’o Arrested, to Face Criminal Charges

Police Tuesday arrested Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakango to face various charges in court.

This is in connection to a complaint made against her and 10 other people in 2016.

This was way before she became the CoB.

She and the ten are supposed to face charges including conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, operating a Sacco without a Licence Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document c/s 353 of the Penal Code.

She was arrested in Mombasa and was set to face charges.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions approved the charges in a letter to the DCI on November 30.

Sources said she was at a public event in Mombasa when she was trailed and arrested.

Efforts to arrest the others were ongoing, officials said.

They include Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Susan Kendi, James Makena Wanyagi, John Muchira Kithaka, Jane Karuu Ndanvi and Muthoni Elphas.

The others are Joan Chumo, Mercy Ndura Mukora, Gregory Mwangangi Mailu and Michael Kipkurui.

Nyakango has been vocal on public expenditure in the country. This is seen as part of the reasons she has been targeted.

She recently warned that the government may soon be unable to render crucial services due to the weakening shilling against the dollar which has led to a sharp increase in public debt.

In her National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for 2022/23, Nyakang’o notes the country has a significant amount of public debt denominated in foreign currencies, which makes it vulnerable to currency fluctuations and exchange rate risks.