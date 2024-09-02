Cooks, Janitors Keep Vigil in Schools as Teachers Keep Off 

Some schools have opted to use cooks to manage students as the teachers strike entered the second week Monday.

In extremes, janitors and the security guards have been roped in to help.

They take turns in doing patrols within the school compounds to monitor any mischief, one school principal admitted.

At Nyamagwa Boys in Bobasi, Kisii County, for school principal Jared Monyancha it was not easier pushing on in the absence of other teachers.

He said as a drastic measure they sometimes use guards and other junior staff to increase surveillance in the vast extra County school .

“What could you do if you were in my shoes? You will definitely do the same thing,” he said.

He said it had become cumbersome to contain the big student population in classes without the teaching staff.

Only a half of the 800 strong student population had already turned up by Monday.

Monyancha told the government to engage teachers and address their demands so that they can return to class.

“We are likely to see this affecting preparation for the form four exams if the strike is not handled quickly,” the principal told journalists.

At Masimba High School, Riabigutu and Irungu in Masaba South, few learners had reported.

“Being day schools most students have opted to stay home,” a parent told journalists.

Chair of the board Cliff Getanda asked parents to release students, especially the form four candidates so that they can return to class

He said group revision would be done well within the school compound.

No student haf turned up at the school by Friday.

Getanda said it would be ideal for the government to intervene and end the strike so that learning can resume normally.

At Amabuko Secondary Samuel Mweruti, school principal said the attendance was still low as the strike bites.

He, however, asked the candidates to return to class as a matter of necessity .

“There shall be no extension of time, let them come and revise,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, striking teachers continued to walk with banners in Kisii town streets agitating for better pay and enhanced medical health schemes.

Kuppet officials said they would stay put until the government meets their obligations.

By Magati Obebo