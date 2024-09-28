Cooper Kupp Siblings: Meet Ketner Kupp

Cooper Kupp is an American professional football wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

He played college football at Eastern Washington, where he set multiple records and won the Walter Payton Award.

Drafted by the Rams in 2017, Kupp had a standout 2021 season, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, earning him the Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors.

Currently, he is recovering from an ankle injury but is making progress in rehabilitation.

Siblings

Cooper has one sibling, a brother named Ketner Kupp, who played as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Kupp family has a strong football legacy, with both Cooper and Ketner’s father, Craig Kupp, and grandfather, Jake Kupp, having played in the NFL, making them part of a unique lineage of three generations of NFL players

College career

Kupp began his football journey at Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, where he showcased his talent as a standout athlete.

Despite his impressive high school performance, he was not heavily recruited by major college programs, leading him to choose Eastern Washington University (EWU), a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

During his time at EWU from 2012 to 2016, Kupp established himself as one of the most prolific receivers in college football history.

He set several records, including the NCAA FCS records for receptions (428), receiving yards (6,464), and touchdowns (73).

Kupp’s stellar performance earned him numerous accolades, most notably the Walter Payton Award in 2015, which is given to the best offensive player in the FCS.

Additionally, he received consensus All-American honors multiple times during his college career.

NFL career

Kupp was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round (69th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he made an immediate impact by recording 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns, quickly establishing himself as a key target for quarterback Jared Goff.

Kupp’s promising trajectory continued into his second season in 2018; however, it was cut short due to a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve.

Despite this setback, he had already made a significant impact on the team and demonstrated his potential as a top receiver.

Kupp’s breakout came during the 2021 NFL season when he achieved remarkable statistics that solidified his status as one of the league’s elite wide receivers.

He led the NFL with 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards while scoring 16 touchdowns.

His historic performance earned him both the Offensive Player of the Year award and recognition as Super Bowl MVP after he played a crucial role in leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that game, Kupp caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 92 yards.

Accolades

Kupp has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college, he was recognized for his outstanding performance at Eastern Washington University, winning the Walter Payton Award in 2015 as the top offensive player in the FCS.

He was also a consensus first-team All-American for four consecutive years and achieved multiple Big Sky Conference honors, including Offensive Player of the Year.

In the NFL, Kupp has made history with his accomplishments.

He became a Super Bowl champion and was named Super Bowl MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVI.

In the 2021 season, he achieved the rare feat of winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, known as the receiving Triple Crown.

Kupp’s remarkable achievements have solidified his status as one of the top wide receivers in NFL history.