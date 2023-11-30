Tragedy as Cop Accidentally Shoots Self Dead at Police Armory in Uasin Gishu

A police officer accidentally shot himself dead at the Kipkaren River police station in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County.

Corporal Peter Muchemi who had been on duty on Wednesday was returning his weapon- an AK47 rifle to the armory steal box when he shot himself in the head, police said.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Wednesday causing anguish among his colleagues.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Preliminary information from the fellow police officers at Kipkaren River police station where the deceased officer was based, indicated that he had requested for permission from the Officer Commanding Station to leave for Eldoret for a private matter.

He then left for the armory to return his weapon when in a hurry, removed the magazine while one round of ammunition was in the chamber.

According to police, he accidentally tapped the trigger which discharged the fatal bullet.

The bullet hit him on the lower jaw exiting at the upper part of the back of his head.

The force burst his head as it happened at close range and weapon involved was of high caliber, witnesses said.

He died on the spot as his colleagues rushed there only to find his body in a pool of blood.

His weapon and the magazine he had removed were collected from where the body lay.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police termed the death tragic describing the deceased as a dedicated officer.