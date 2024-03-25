Cop Among Four Killed as Section of JKIA Terminal 1 is Closed Following Heavy Rains

A police officer is among four people who were killed following heavy rains experienced in Nairobi.

Many other people were displaced following the downpour, officials said fearing a disaster.

The rains started Sunday night and rained overnight to Monday flooding most places due to poor drainage.

Police said the officer was among a group of officers who were rescuing a trapped family when he sunk into an open manhole.

His body is yet to be recovered, police said.

Police said the officer and his colleagues managed to rescue the family and as they were leaving the house he stepped on an open manhole.

A search in the area did not bear any fruits.

“We had rescued all the family members when he stepped on an open manhole that was flooded and drowned before his body was probably swept by the waters,” said an officer present.

Police said three other people were swept by water in Gigiri, Dagoretti and Buruburu areas.

They included bodaboda riders.

The bodies were later collected to the mortuary.

Most roads and estates were flooded following the rains.

Police say they fear for disaster because some of the open pit latrines were flooded and overflowing.

Houses near rivers and drainages in the city were also flooded.

Images shared showed most roads and estates while flooded.

Elsewhere at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a fire burnt a section of Terminal 1E.

The incident caused panic as passengers and staff were evacuated from the affected area.

The terminal handles some of the international flights including the British Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Lufthansa.

Witnesses said the leaking roof caused the electrical fault and subsequent fire.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the small fire incident occurred at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s Terminal 1E Monday morning and was caused by an electrical fault.

“The situation was quickly contained, with no injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.”

“Following this, power to Terminal 1E has been temporarily shut off as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all within our premises,” KAA said in a statement.

It added to mitigate any inconvenience this may cause, all flight arrival operations were redirected to Terminal 1A until further notice.