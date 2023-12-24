Cop Arrested Over Claims of Terror Links in Tana River, Charged in Court

A police officer who was arrested by the Malindi Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) over alleged links to the terror group, al Shabaab was formally arraigned.

The officer had been detained by the ATPU officers who were investigating him over allegations of recruiting youth to al Shabaab.

Following successful investigations, the police believe that the officer was not only a recruiter but a member of the terror group.

Police say the constable targeted youth from Tana River County.

He was presented at the Shanzu Law Courts where he was also charged with being in possession of narcotic drugs.

He was arrested by ATPU officers from Malindi on November 22 and had been held at Malindi Police Station under investigation for the last 28 days.

On December 21, he was formally charged. The officer was presented before the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court, Shanzu in Mombasa, where he was charged with four counts including incitement of violence.

The officer pleaded not guilty to the charges and was detained at Shimo La Tewa prisons pending ruling on his bail application.

The court directed the application will be determined on December 27.

Meanwhile, detectives are expected to continue with analysis of two mobile phones that were confiscated from the officer.

It is believed that the officer may have been in communication with other terror leaders through mobile phones.

Cases of terrorism have been on the rise in the region amid push to address the menace.

Hundreds of youth in the region have joined the terror group with some being killed in Somalia.