Cop Arrested Over Death of Woman in Suspected Suicide Case in Lang’ata 

A police officer was arrested in a probe into alleged suicide incident in Lang’ata area, Nairobi.

Police arrested a General Service Unit (GSU) officer in the probe into alleged suicide incident that happened on January 11 at an apartment in Lang’ata, police said.

This is after he was suspected to be involved in an alleged suicide incident involving a 28-year-old woman.

The constable stationed at the GSU’s Ruaraka headquarters, was apprehended by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives on Thursday January 18 after a forensic analysis of the victim’s phone suggested his potential presence during Nelvin Museti’s death.

Police and witnesses had earlier said Nelvin jumped from the third floor of an apartment in Lang’ata on Thursday January 11.

Neighbors said they heard a thud outside at about 5 am after the woman had jumped off from the third floor of the house.

The motive is yet to be established.

Read: Woman Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Third Floor in Lang’ata

She fell at the back side of the building after jumping from the balcony and died instantly.

Police who visited the scene said the body had no physical injuries. Blood was oozing from her nose.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

And while inspecting the woman’s apartment police however discovered a used condom, an empty Viceroy bottle, a 2-liter soft drink, and a partially smoked roll of bhang, evidence suggesting the presence of another individual during the incident.

Investigations were immediately commenced whereby a mobile telephone analysis of the victim’s phone was carried out and it was established a mobile number was found to have been in constant communication with the victim.

Further analysis revealed that the owner of the mobile phone proceeded and joined the victim at her apartment for the night.

He was also found to have purchased an alcoholic drink for Sh1,650 before joining the victim.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish whether an alteration occurred in the apartment leading to the death.

The motive is however not clear. The police officer was produced in court and police allowed to hold him for a week as investigators work on the case.