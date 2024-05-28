Cop arrested over fatal shooting of US embassy staff in Kiambu

A police officer was Monday arrested in connection to the shooting incident that left a US embassy employee dead outside a Kiambu popular night club.

Police said 36-year-old Anthony Njomo who was an electrician at the US embassy died from the shooting incident Saturday morning.

Kiambu County commander Micheal Muchiri confirmed the arrest and said that a firearm, which was used during the incident had been recovered.

The officer is said to have been acting as a bodyguard to Comfort Homes Kenya director Hezekiel Kariuki.

And the homicide detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have taken over the investigations.

The team visited the scene on Monday as part of the probe into the matter.

A Kiambu court allowed police to hold the two suspects arrested earlier on for 10 to conclude investigations.

The investigating officer Peter Kingawi had applied to be given 20 days.

Njomo is said to have been hit by a stray bullet while standing across a road while speaking on the phone near the popular Kiambu nightclub.

Fresh details have emerged on what prompted the fatal shooting of the electrician at the US embassy in Nairobi outside a club in Kiambu Town.

Police said he was a bystander when he was shot outside Quickin Lounge in Kiambu town on Saturday.

Investigation show the shooting began with a dispute between groups accusing each other of seducing their women.

This is according to court papers, which detail the tragic Saturday night incident in which Njomo, 35 died.

The court papers name Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga as the first and second respondents.

The two are a driver and handler of Comfort Homes Kenya director Hezekiel Kariuki.

They are said to have been part of two groups enjoying a night out and holding a party for the firm on Saturday when a disagreement over women escalated.

“The first respondent was at Quick-in Lounge promoting the music of one musician John Njagi with others when a misunderstanding between the second respondent and his party arose,” a DCI officer investigating the murder told the Kiambu law courts.

“A fight between the two parties started, where the group of the first respondent and the second respondent disagreed about each group accusing the other on seducing their women.”

One of the groups is said to have been under the protection of armed security during the scuffle that spilled outside the nightclub.

“The fight went outside the Quick-in lounge where one group which had armed bouncer shot a reveler who was standing near the fighting zone,” the DCI officer added.

According to investigations, the shooting victim was not involved in the commotion.

Quick-in Lounge, where the incident is said to have occurred, said in a statement to the media on Sunday that CCTV footage from the incident had been turned over to police who were investigating the incident.

The lounge management said guns within its premises are forbidden, and that the incident happened right outside the premises, and was captured by CCTV cameras facing the road.