Cop Attacked and Injured Over Suspicion of Spying on Chang’aa Den in Siaya

A police officer was attacked by a panga and injured by a mob, which mistook him for being a spy on a chang’aa den in Siaya town.

The constable of police was in Rabar Centre when a woman confronted him saying was on a recce mission on the chang’aa dens.

There is an ongoing operation against illicit brew in the country which has turned chaotic in some areas. According to police, the woman confronted the officer with a panga and cut him on the forehead.

Two other men joined the beating using sticks and seriously injured the officer. He however managed to call for help from the local police who came to his rescue in the Saturday drama.

He was rushed to Bliss Hospital for treatment. The officer sustained a deep cut on the forehead and right ear.

The suspect was arrested while two other men managed to escape. A hunt on them is ongoing. Police said they recovered the panga that was used in the attack.

Police say there has been an increase in cases of attacks on police officers on duty. Up to 37 cases have been reported this year alone, police say.

The latest one happened in Juja where the station commander John Misoi was attacked during an operation against illicit brew.

The OCS was shot with an arrow by some of villagers who were resisting arrest on Easter Monday Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited the officer and reiterated government’s resolve to eradicate illicit brew and drugs in the country.

Gachagua assured enforcement officers of government’s support in the fight against illicit brew and drugs.

He emphasized the importance of implementing state directives effectively in combating the menace.

“What we have seen in Juja is an attempt by criminals to attack police officers so that they can give up on this exercise. I want to assure them and the people of Kenya that this has just strengthened our resolve to fight,” said the DP.

“I want to thank all our police officers in the country from the Inspector General and his two deputies, all the county and regional security teams down to the junior officers for the good job they are doing,” he added.

One suspect was arrested and charged over the incident.