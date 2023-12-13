Cop Fatally Shoots Bartender, Injures Three in Argument Over Sh16,000 Bill in Nakuru

A police officer shot and killed a barmaid during an argument over a bill she had given him in a popular club in Nakuru town.

Three other revelers are nursing serious gunshot injuries at Nakuru Level Five Hospital after the police officer from the Nakuru central police station refused to pay a bill of Sh16,000 at the Vegas Club, a popular joint.

During the Wednesday 2 am incident, the officer is said to have opened fire in the pub before fleeing.

Police said the officer was arrested and locked up at Kaptembwa police station hours later. He was expected in court to face murder and causing aggravated bodily harm

Police said the three victims comprised two men and a woman and are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Survivors said officer had an argument with the barmaid identified as Ann Maina, 30 over the bill he and his friends had taken before he pulled out his pistol and opened fire.

He was in civilian clothes at the time of the incident, police said.

The constable of police opened fire and fatally injured the woman and injured three other revelers present.

One of the revelers was injured in the chest, another in the upper abdomen and a third one in the pelvis, abdomen and chest, police who visited them in hospital said.

The victims are in stable but serious condition, police said.

The said police officer was arrested and a Jericho pistol with two rounds of 9mm ammunition recovered.

Also recovered were six spent cartridges.

The incident could be linked to trauma, which is on the rise among many police officers. This has led them to commit such murders and at times die by suicide.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.