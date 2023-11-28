Tragedy as Cop is Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Mob in Kasarani

Police are investigating an incident in which a cop was shot and killed during a confrontation with a mob in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The mob wanted that wanted to free a group of touts in Kasarani area, Nairobi

Police said constable Mohamed Happi was among a group of officers who had been arresting rioters touts at Hunters area on Monday evening.

They targeted the group for not wearing uniforms while on duty.

In the process of the operation, a mob converged at the site and demanded the release of those arrested.

Police said it was that a gunshot was heard only for those present to realize Happi had been shot in the head.

The bullet went through the forehead and exited at the back, police said.

He was rushed to the nearby St Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The group of arrested touts was freed following the shooting.

A team of detectives visited the scene of the shooting on Tuesday as part of the probe into the same.

And as part of the probe into the shooting, all officers who were present at the scene and were armed have been ordered to surrender the weapons for ballistic tests.

Police want to establish if the killer bullet could have been a friendly fire, officials said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.