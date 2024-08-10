Tragedy as Cop is Fatally Stabbed in Altercation Outside Embakasi Bar

Police are investigating an incident in which a police officer was stabbed and killed in an altercation at the parking lot of a bar in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The body of constable Nicholas Koech, 30 was found lying in a pool of blood long after he had been killed Saturday August 10 morning.

He had been stabbed in the stomach and chest.

He was among a group of revelers who had attended a Kalenjin Night event at the Blackwood Bar and Restaurant and they were leaving when a commotion broke out at the parking lot.

Witnesses said informed police of the stabbing minutes after it had happened.

The security told police they did not know what triggered the fight and subsequent stabbing.

It was then he checked and realized a man was on the ground screaming for help.

Police were called and confirmed the deceased was a police officer attached to police headquarters Jogoo House.

Those behind the attack were missing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a police driver was beaten up and seriously injured after a vehicle he had was involved in a fatal traffic accident along Lusaka Road.

The driver was racing in a police lorry when he knocked and killed a pedestrian near City Stadium.

Rowdy bodaboda riders confronted the police driver with stones and twigs and badly damaged it before setting it on fire.

Witnesses said the incident happened at about 6 pm on Friday August 9.

During the drama, the officer sustained injuries in the hand and back before he was rescued and rushed to hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle was damaged in the cabin and police uniforms among other items stolen.

An alarm was raised and anti-riot police sent to the area later in the night. The team terrorized locals and arrested more than 200 people for questioning and in search for stolen items.

Police said no recovery has been made. Police have warned against mob lynching and especially from bodaboda riders who react with anger in such accident scenes.

The police say those arrested in such incidents will face serious charges.