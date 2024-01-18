Cop Killed, Two Injured as Donkey Cart Carrying Explosives Explodes at Mandera Border 

At least one police officer was Thursday killed and two injured when a bomb that had been tied on a donkey cart exploded at cross border between Mandera and Bula Hawa in Mandera county.

Two other officers were injured in the morning incident, police said.

Two donkeys were crossing with luggage from Somalia side and had a guide when the controlled Improvised Explosive Device went off, police said.

The officers manning the border had stopped the animals with their guide for usual inspection for contraband goods and other unwanted goods when the cart went off.

Witnesses and police said the explosion caused a huge fire at the scene and that the two donkeys were injured.

This prompted an operation in the area in vain. Police suspect the explosive was remote controlled by al Shabaab militants operating in the area.

Mandera has been experiencing a lull in terms of attacks and Thursday’s attack marked a sad moments for the security agencies in the area.

Police say they have thwarted dozens of planned attacks in the country and mostly in the northern region.

IEDs have become the most preferred weapons by the militants in the country due to their portability, easy assembling and devastating impact.

The increase in the terror attacks in the country, particularly in the Northeastern region, came after the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) made an incursion into Somalia in 2011.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies attacking them.

Meanwhile, al shabaab militants publicly executed seven militants including Kenyans for allegedly spying for governments of Somalia, Kenya and US.

Kenyans in al Shabaab are targeted for elimination on trumped-up charges especially now that leadership wrangles are threatening to break the group, officials say.

In a show of inhumanity, the terrorists forced local people to attend and witness the barbaric execution carried out in Jilib town.

The execution has frightened Kenyan militants who now feel they are not safe there, officials said.

Some Kenyan militants are looking for exit strategy to return home before they are rounded to face the same fate – public execution.

The terrorists run a Kangaroo court mostly targeting foreign fighters considered to have outlived their usefulness in the terrorist group.

The court processes fabricated charges against such foreign fighters like Kenyans with predetermined sentence of public execution.

Over the years, the terrorist group has executed many militants on flimsy grounds forcing others to run away for their safety.

The execution has demoralised other militants who feel there was no justification for the cruel act.