Cop Surrenders After Fatally Shooting Colleague at Station in Makueni 

A police officer shot and killed his colleague at their place of work before surrendering in Mbooni, Makueni County.

The incident happened Saturday March 30 morning.

Police officers at Mbooni police station said they heard a loud bang from the local deputy county commissioner’s office about 40 meters away and rushed to establish the source.

It is then that they found a police officer in uniform and a G3 rifle beside him while squatting.

The officers said on trying to talk to him, it was realized that the officer was bleeding on the left side of the ribs. He had been shot at close range.

On further examination it was discovered that he had been shot by use of a firearm and he was dead, police said.

After a short while another police officer attached to the local Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) Mbooni West and who was on night guard duty at the DCC ‘s office surrendered at Mbooni police station claiming that he had shot the deceased constable Hassan Ahmed using the G3 rifle issued to him.

He did not state the motive of the 6 am incident.

He was disarmed and placed in cells pending investigations.

Both G3 rifles loaded with 18 rounds and 20 rounds issued to both the accused and deceased officers respectively were detained as exhibits pending ballistic examinations.

The body of the deceased officer was moved to Mbooni west subcounty referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

The accused is Tuesday expected in court to face murder charges.

Elsewhere, a police officer died by suicide after he shot himself in the chin in his house in Laikipia County.

The incident happened on Friday March 29 at the Magutu police post, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The body of constable Andrew Miranyi Gati was found in his house after he had shot himself.

Police said Gati shot himself in the left chin using his G3 rifle.

The bullet exited in the left ear killing him on the spot.

The firearm was recovered at the scene with 19 bullets.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

The motive is yet to be known, police said.

The incident could be linked to trauma, which is on the rise among many police officers.

This has led them to die by suicide.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.