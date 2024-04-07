Cordae Net Worth

Cordae, the talented rapper and singer-songwriter, has amassed a net worth of $2 million through his remarkable contributions to the music industry. Rising to prominence as a member of the hip hop collective YBN, Cordae’s journey to success has been characterized by chart-topping albums, Grammy nominations, and a commitment to activism.

Early Life

Cordae Dunston, born on August 26, 1997, in Raleigh, North Carolina, discovered his passion for music at a young age. Influenced by classic hip hop artists, Cordae began crafting his own rhymes at just 15 years old. After high school, he embarked on his musical journey, ultimately dropping out of college in 2018 to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles, California.

Cordae Rise to Fame with YBN

Cordae’s breakthrough came when he joined forces with fellow rappers YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay to form the hip hop collective YBN. With viral hits like the remix of Eminem’s “My Name Is” and “Old Niggas,” Cordae garnered widespread attention and embarked on a European tour with the group. Despite the collective’s eventual disbandment, Cordae’s solo career continued to soar to new heights.

Cordae Chart-Topping Albums

In 2019, Cordae released his debut studio album, “The Lost Boy,” featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Pusha T and Chance the Rapper.

The album received critical acclaim and earned Cordae Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. Following the success of his debut, Cordae continued to captivate audiences with his sophomore album, “From a Birds Eye View,” which showcased his lyrical prowess and versatility as an artist.

Cordae Collaborations

Cordae’s musical journey is marked by collaborations with renowned artists such as Eminem, H.E.R., and Stevie Wonder. Influenced by rap legends like Nas, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar, Cordae’s music resonates with fans across generations, bridging the gap between old-school hip hop and contemporary rap.

Personal Life

Beyond music, Cordae is deeply committed to activism, participating in the Black Lives Matter movement and advocating for social justice. His relationship with professional tennis player Naomi Osaka has also captured headlines, with the couple welcoming their daughter, Shai, in 2023.

Cordae Net Worth

