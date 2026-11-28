Human rights groups have criticised Costa Rica’s decision to ban a prominent UN expert from entering the country to collect an honorary doctorate.

Francesca Albanese, who serves as the UN’s Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, says she spent two night sleeping at the international airport in San José after she was barred on Thursday night.

Immigration authorities said Albanese was denied entry because of alleged “links to terrorist acts”, something the Italian lawyer has strenuously denied.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said that he was “deeply concerned” at the move, and urged Costa Rica to reconsider. On Saturday, Albanese flew to Mexico.

“Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again,” she posted on X on Saturday.

She was travelling to San José to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica for her human rights work.

The ceremony still went ahead, with Albanese joining via video-link, and making her acceptance speech while sitting on the floor of a terminal at the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Pictures from the event show the audience in the university auditorium giving the lawyer a standing ovation, as she appeared on big-screens over the stage.

“I am deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government has disseminated false information linking me to terrorism,” she said in her speech.

“Let me be clear: defending human rights is not terrorism.”

On Thursday night, the chief of Costa Rica’s immigration authority, Omer Badilla, said in a video statement that Albanese had been denied entry because she was the subject of an “international alert over links to terrorist acts,” without giving further details.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, applauded Costa Rica’s decision, accusing Albanese of exploiting her mandate to spread propaganda about Israel.

Albanese has been the UN’s special rapporteur for Palestinian rights since 2022 – the first woman to hold the position.

UN experts, or special rapporteurs, are independent of the organisation, but appointed by it to advise on human rights matters.

She is an outspoken critic of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, and there have been several campaigns to try to remove her from the role, arguing that she shows bias against Israel. Albanese says it is her job to highlight the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, when about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Since then, more than 74,770 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, the health ministry says.

Albanese has long argued that Western governments are not doing enough to support the rights of Palestinians.

In a report last year, she described what she called as “an economy of genocide” and urged multinational companies to stop doing business with Israel, warning that they they risk being complicit in war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Albanese for supporting the International Criminal Court (ICC), which the current US government sees as a “rogue” institution that should be dismantled.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also accused her of antisemitism, which she has rejected.

Costa Rica’s government, which has been led by President Laura Fernández since February, has maintained close ties with the US, a major ally of Israel.

Lawmakers and human rights groups were fast to denounce Albanese’s ban, and the University of Costa Rica has demanded that the government explain the legal basis for the decision.

It “is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica’s longstanding commitment to human rights,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk said.

“This will be the shame of this Costa Rica Government for years to come,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, wrote on X.

Costa Rican politicians from several parties also criticised the move, and former President Óscar Arias, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987, visited her at the airport and condemned the current government’s actions.

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, who has also publicly condemned Israel’s military action in Gaza, posted on X that Albanese’s treatment “should be an international incident”.

By BBC News