COTU Urges Caution as New Treasury CS John Mbadi Faces IMF Conditionalities

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has issued a strong warning to the newly appointed National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, urging him to approach the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditionalities with caution.

In a statement released, Atwoli expressed concerns over the potential negative impact of implementing IMF recommendations without thorough scrutiny. The union highlighted past experiences where uncritical adoption of IMF policies has led to severe economic repercussions for ordinary citizens, particularly workers.

Atwoli referenced the approach of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who, during his tenure, balanced IMF advice with the welfare of citizens, ensuring that economic reforms did not disproportionately burden the populace. The union fears that if Mbadi strictly adheres to IMF mandates without considering Kenya’s unique socio-economic context, it could lead to increased taxation, austerity measures, and subsequent social unrest.

“The advice given by the IMF, if followed without adjustment to local contexts and needs, ultimately results in unrest, turmoil, and thus social upheavals,” said the trade unionist.

The union emphasized the need for the Treasury to avoid policies that could exacerbate the financial strain on Kenyans and warned against any actions that might trigger widespread demonstrations.

The union called on Mbadi to prioritize the needs of ordinary Kenyans in his financial policy decisions, particularly in relation to IMF engagement.