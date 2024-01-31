fbpx
    Subscribe
    POLITICS

    Drama as County Askaris Raid Machakos Court to Arrest MCA

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Detectives are hunting down a group of askaris from Machakos County who raided Wednesday an ongoing court session to arrest a Member of County Assembly.

    The group raided and caused commotion in the court as they sought to arrest Boniface Maeke the MCA Kalama ward.

    Maeke had gone to the Machakos court in solidarity with Douglas Musyoka, his Masii/Vyulya counterpart who was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that his homestead in Machakos was not built per county government regulations.

    Maeke was singled out from his colleagues outside the court where he was forcefully arrested and whisked by over six men but resisted entering the county vehicles.

    He suffered a broken leg in the process.

    He said he was injured in the drama as the group dragged him into a waiting car.

    The private car belongs to an employee at the county’s inspectorate department.

    Police were alerted and launched a hunt on the group behind the drama.

    The injured MCA was taken to hospital.

    The hunt was ongoing Wednesday evening.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    IEBC Gazettes 13 New UDA Nominated Uasin Gishu MCAs 

    Drama as County Askaris Raid Machakos Court to Arrest MCA

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X