Drama as County Askaris Raid Machakos Court to Arrest MCA

Detectives are hunting down a group of askaris from Machakos County who raided Wednesday an ongoing court session to arrest a Member of County Assembly.

The group raided and caused commotion in the court as they sought to arrest Boniface Maeke the MCA Kalama ward.

Maeke had gone to the Machakos court in solidarity with Douglas Musyoka, his Masii/Vyulya counterpart who was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that his homestead in Machakos was not built per county government regulations.

Maeke was singled out from his colleagues outside the court where he was forcefully arrested and whisked by over six men but resisted entering the county vehicles.

He suffered a broken leg in the process.

He said he was injured in the drama as the group dragged him into a waiting car.

The private car belongs to an employee at the county’s inspectorate department.

Police were alerted and launched a hunt on the group behind the drama.

The injured MCA was taken to hospital.

The hunt was ongoing Wednesday evening.