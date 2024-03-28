fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Couple Arrested After Burying Son in Shallow Grave in Elgeyo Marakwet

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    huruma arson
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    A couple was detained by police after they had buried their son aged five who died after an ailment in a village in Tambach, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

    Police were alerted the boy was buried without a permit, which prompted an investigation.

    The couple later led police to a shallow grave behind their house where they had buried the boy on March 26.

    This was after the boy died in their house after an ailment.

    The parents said they did not have money to take the body to the mortuary hence their move.

    The law requires that burial permits must be issued by authorities to enable the process.

    Police guarded the grave and rushed to obtain an order on Wednesday to be allowed to exhume the body for further investigations.

    The couple was detained in custody pending the autopsy outcome and other investigations, police said.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Police Probe Murder After Man is Fatally Stabbed in Lamu

    Couple Arrested After Burying Son in Shallow Grave in Elgeyo Marakwet

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X