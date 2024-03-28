Couple Arrested After Burying Son in Shallow Grave in Elgeyo Marakwet

A couple was detained by police after they had buried their son aged five who died after an ailment in a village in Tambach, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Police were alerted the boy was buried without a permit, which prompted an investigation.

The couple later led police to a shallow grave behind their house where they had buried the boy on March 26.

This was after the boy died in their house after an ailment.

The parents said they did not have money to take the body to the mortuary hence their move.

The law requires that burial permits must be issued by authorities to enable the process.

Police guarded the grave and rushed to obtain an order on Wednesday to be allowed to exhume the body for further investigations.

The couple was detained in custody pending the autopsy outcome and other investigations, police said.