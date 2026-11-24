The High Court in Nyamira has acquitted four people charged with the murder of a US- based couple at their home in Egetugi Village, Masaba North, in a case that has remained in court for more than three years.

Lady Justice Teresa Cherere, in a judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, found Ezekiel Mogeni Migiro, Peris Ondara, Dennis Ondara Clement and Peter Njoroge Kirika not guilty of murdering Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife, Grace Mongina Morema, on the night of March 20 and 21, 2023.

The judge ordered their release unless they were being held for other lawful reasons, ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“This Court is bound by the evidence presented and the law, and cannot

substitute suspicion or the gravity of the offences for proof beyond reasonable doubt,” said the court.

The court heard that the couple was found dead at their Nyamakoroto homestead on March 21, 2023.

Edward’s body was discovered in the garage with his hands and feet bound with wire, while Grace was found in an upstairs bedroom with her mouth stuffed with a blue non-woven bag secured with sisal rope.

A postmortem examination established that Edward died from blunt-force trauma to the head, which caused multiple skull fractures, while Grace died from asphyxia following manual strangulation.

Justice Cherere found that the two deaths were unlawful and accompanied by malice aforethought, describing the killings as deliberate acts of violence directed at vital parts of the victims’ bodies.

However, the judge ruled that the prosecution’s case, which relied largely on circumstantial evidence, failed to establish a sufficient connection between the four accused persons and the murders.

The prosecution had called 17 witnesses and presented evidence involving alleged revenge motives, family and succession disputes, telephone records, M-Pesa transactions, ATM surveillance footage and forensic investigations.

Among the evidence presented was an allegation that sh62,000 was transferred from the couple’s mobile-money accounts to a telephone line registered in the name of Douglas Mungai on the night of the killings.

A further sh35,500 was reportedly withdrawn from a Co-operative Bank ATM in Limuru.

The prosecution also relied on call-data records which allegedly placed a telephone number travelling from Nairobi towards the Keroka area around the time of the murders.

But the court found that the evidence did not conclusively establish who was using the telephone numbers or connect the accused persons to the crime scene.

On the first accused, Ezekiel Mogeni Migiro, the judge found that the identification evidence presented by the prosecution was unreliable.

The only eyewitness, a house-help who had worked at the couple’s home for just two days, had seen the alleged visitor mainly from behind and from the side during a power blackout and heavy rain.

The court also rejected the alleged revenge motive arising from Mogeni’s previous conviction for stealing from the couple’s daughter, finding that the motive, on its own, could not establish guilt.

Regarding the second accused, Peris Ondara, the court found that an alleged succession dispute involving her late husband’s other widow did not link her to the killings.

An alleged threat to “shake the whole world” was also questioned after the court established that it had not been included in the witness’s initial police statement.

For the third accused, Dennis Ondara Clement, the judge found that the prosecution had failed to prove that he was the user of a key telephone number registered in another person’s name.

The registered owner was never called to testify.

The court further ruled that telephone-location records only demonstrated the movement of a mobile number across broad geographical areas and could not establish the identity of its user or prove that the person had been at the couple’s residence.

A firearm and a pair of pliers recovered from Dennis were also found not to have been linked to the murders.

The victims had no gunshot wounds, while the pliers were never forensically matched to the wire used to bind them.

The fourth accused, Peter Njoroge Kirika, was acquitted after the court found that the prosecution had failed to establish a reliable connection between him and the money allegedly withdrawn from the victims’ accounts.

The judge ruled that the person captured in ATM surveillance footage had concealed their face using a cap and mask.

The identification was based largely on clothing and depended on a disputed claim that Kirika had borrowed the telephone handset used in the transactions.

Justice Cherere also rejected the prosecution’s reliance on common intention under Section 21 of the Penal Code, finding no evidence demonstrating that the four accused had communicated or agreed to pursue a common unlawful purpose.

“The prosecution did not establish any communication between the four accused persons in connection with the murders,” the judge held.

The court further held that several material witnesses, including the registered owners of key telephone numbers and a person identified as Stanley Kuria, were not called to testify, leaving unanswered questions surrounding the ownership and use of the telephones.

During the proceedings, the defence, represented by Nyaberi of Omwoyo, Momanyi Gichuki & Co. Advocates, maintained that the prosecution had failed to present evidence forming a complete chain linking the accused persons to the murders.

In her judgment, Justice Cherere emphasised that investigators had a responsibility to establish the truth rather than simply build a case against individuals suspected of committing an offence.

Although the court established that Edward and Grace Morema had been brutally murdered, it found that the prosecution had not proved that any of the four accused persons were responsible.

“It is sincerely hoped that the true perpetrators of these murders will one day be identified and brought to justice, and that the families of the deceased may eventually find some measure of closure,” ruled the court.