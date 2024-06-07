Court Acquits Sudi in Forgery of Academic Documents Case

A Magistrates court Friday acquitted Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi in a case he had been charged with forging academic certificates.

Magistrate Felix Kombo said the state failed to establish a strong case against Sudi to warrant him be placed on his defence.

Kombo said failure to produce and prove the documents means the charge cannot stand.

He also faulted the investigating agencies over the manner in which they obtained part of the evidence.

Part of the evidence that formed part of the case was said to have been obtained in a hotel which the magistrate said raised issued of credibility.

Sudi had been charged with forging his academic certificates and presenting a false declaration to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials while seeking clearance from the Ethics and Anti Corruption commission to contest in the 2013 general elections.

He is also accused of making a false declaration under oath through a self-declaration form to IEBC at Barng’etuny Plaza in Eldoret in 2015.

This is contrary to section 46 of the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Officials said they were waiting for the final ruling on the matter before they make a decision on if to appeal or not.

The case has been dragging in court for long and was seen being strong in fighting and addressing forgery in general.

Officials from various institutions including a school listed as where he schooled had testified.