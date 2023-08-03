Court Allows DPP to Withdraw Case Against Ex-Garissa Governor Ali Korane

A Nairobi court on Thursday allowed the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) application to withdraw a case against Former governor Ali Bunow Korane.

In its application, the prosecution told the court that it was satisfied that no public finances had been misappropriated adding that it had no desire to continue with the case against the the former county boss.

The former Garissa county chief had been charged over the misappropriation of Sh233 million from the county coffers in 2019.

more follows

