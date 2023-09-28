Court Bars Senator Orwoba From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Clerk Nyegenye

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has been barred from uttering any defamatory remarks against Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

The matter was certified as urgent by Milimani Commercial Magistrate Ruguru Ngotho.

The court directed the complainant to serve Orwoba with the papers before October 11 when the matter will be mentioned for further instructions.

“Pending the hearing of this application, an is granted restraining Orwoba , Abuga Makori on X, formerly Twitter, Lightcast tv Kenya on Facebook and amakanji Thomas from publishing or reposting any publication against Jeremiah as a sexual predator. The Magistrate said they should not post any video clip where Orwoba portrays Jeremiah as such,” said Ngotho.

Read: Senate Suspends Gloria Orwoba Until February 2024

Last week, Nyegenye threated legal action against the legislator if she failed to issue an apology by Friday September 22 at 5pm.

“In the circumstances, we have instructions to require from you, which we hereby do, as a matter of urgency: The immediate cessation by yourself of the making and publication of the false and defamatory allegations against our Client; The immediate removal from all your media platforms and all interne websites and social media and other publicly accessible fora, all references to the defamatory and libelous publications by you in respect to our Client,” said Nyegenye.

The nominated lawmaker was suspended from the House for six months after the House adopted a report by the Powers and Privileges Committee.

The report was adopted after she failed to appear before the committee to present her case.

She was accused of alleging instances of pursuit of sexual favours in parliament, favouritism and discrimination in the House, publishing information that was disrespectful to her colleagues, and imputing improper motive on her colleagues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...