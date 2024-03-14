Court Declines to Grant Mackenzie, 38 Others Bond Over Shakahola Massacre 

A Mombasa court Thursday declined to grant bond to Pastor Paul Mackenzie and 38 others, who are parents of children victims rescued from the Shakahola forest.

The Tononoka Children’s Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir ruled that the prosecution has advanced compelling reasons against the accused persons to interfere with children witnesses.

Chepchirchir stated that Article 53 of the Constitution and the Children Act 2022 require that the best interest of the child to be given paramount consideration in criminal cases.

“It should be clear to the parties involved that all of the victims are children. Article 53 of the Constitution states that the best interests of a child shall be prioritised in all matters affecting a child, and this is no exception,” the magistrate said.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s submission that Mackenzie and his co-accused have strong influence and control of the children rescued in the massacre, who are potential witnesses in the case.

“Having considered the nature of offences that the accused persons are charged with and the need to safeguard the best interests of the children who are witnesses in this matter and whom the accused may or have authority over, I find that these are compelling reasons to warrant all the accused persons to be denied bond at this point,” added the magistrate.

However, the court indicated that it will expedite hearing of the case to ensure all parties are accorded justice.

The magistrate directed that the pre-trial conference be conducted on April 23, 2024, with the accused person’s actual presence waived, but they can log in virtually.

Mackenzie and his 38 co-accused were charged with children-related offences such as subjecting children to torture, assault, cruelty to children, and infringing a child’s right to education.

They were charged with 17 counts of offences under the Children Act 2012, the Prevention of Torture Act 2017, and the Basic Education Act 2013.

These charges include two counts of subjecting a child to torture with an alternative count of assault causing actual bodily harm, nine charges of cruelty to a child, and six counts of infringing a child’s right to education.

All 39 accused persons denied all the charges levelled against them.

The accused persons allegedly committed the offences on unknown dates between 2019 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

The prosecution team include Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Victor Mule, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Peter Kiprop, Principal Prosecution Counsels Victor Owiti and Betty Rubia and Prosecution Counsels Eunice Odongo and Biasha Khalifa.