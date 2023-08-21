Court Declines to Overturn Ban on Pastor Ezekiel’s Church 

The High Court Monday declined to suspend the registrar of societies directive that deregistered Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s New Life Prayer Center and Church in Kilifi

Justice Jairus Ngaah however certified the matter as urgent and directed Odero to serve his papers on the registrar and the Attorney General who have been named as respondents in the matter.

“In short, as much as the court would have been disposed to grant the order for stay (suspension), the prayer for the order is grounded on a non-existent premise. For this reason, the prayer of stay is refused,” said the Judge.

The registrar and the AG will have seven days to file and serve their responses to the application by Odero which will be mentioned on september 5 for directions.

In his court papers, Odero claimed he was not given any opportunity to defend himself and the church before the Registrar of Societies embarked on deregistering the New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

He pleaded to have the decision overturned as it is curtailing his congregant’s freedom of worship. This has since been declined.

He maintained he had no prior information as to the decision of the Registrar to cancel the Registration of the church and was not given any opportunities to defend himself in order to avert the deregistration.

“It is increasingly disheartening of the numerous attempts by state organs to persecute me, frustrate my ministry and eventually not only shut down the New Life Prayer Centre and Church but also all my other projects,” said Odero.

In a Gazette notice dated August 3, the Registrar of Societies deregistered five churches.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies cancels the registration of the societies specified in the first column of the Schedule, with effect from the respective dates specified in the third column of the schedule,” Registrar of Societies Maria Nyariki said.

Other churches were Newlife Prayer Centre, Goodnews International Ministries, Helicopter of Christ Church and Theophilus Church.

The church is among those under probe over claims of cultism.

Occultism has been blamed for the death of more than 400 people whose bodies were found in graves in Shakahola, Kilifi county.

Police also suspect that some of the victims did not starve to death and may have been killed and then buried on the property. Pastor Paul Mackenzie has denied wrongdoing, but has been refused bail. He insists that he shut down his church in 2019. The followers say he told them to starve themselves in order to “meet Jesus”.

