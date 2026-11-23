The High Court directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Smartmatic International to respond to a petition challenging the commission’s multi-billion-shilling tender for the supply of electoral technology ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Justice David Mburu certified the matter as urgent on Monday and directed the respondents to file their responses within four days of service.

The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2026, to confirm compliance and give further directions.

The petition was filed by Koome Kelvin and Zedekiah Samson against the IEBC, its Accounting Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Smartmatic International Holding B.V. and Smartmatic USA Corp.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Attorney General are also named as interested parties.

The petition challenges Tender No. IEBC/OIT/001A/2026-2027, which seeks the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the Integrated Electoral Management System (IEMS), including hardware and accessories.

In an application dated November 22, the petitioners are seeking conservatory orders barring the IEBC from proceeding with the evaluation and award of the tender or entering into any contract with Smartmatic pending the determination of the case.

They argue that the procurement raises constitutional concerns over transparency, accountability and the integrity of the technology expected to be used in Kenya’s electoral process.

The petitioners contend that the continued consideration of Smartmatic’s bid without adequate scrutiny of its integrity, eligibility, cybersecurity and financial standing violates Articles 10, 47, 86 and 227 of the Constitution, as well as Section 55 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

A key issue raised in the petition is an indictment announced by the United States Department of Justice on October 16, 2025, involving SGO Corporation Limited, which the petitioners describe as part of the Smartmatic corporate group.

The indictment also names three executives and a former chairman of the Philippine Commission on Elections over alleged bribery and money-laundering involving electoral contracts for the 2016 Philippine elections.

According to the allegations, the scheme involved at least USD 1 million in bribes allegedly financed through inflated voting-machine prices, fraudulent contracts and sham loan arrangements, with transactions routed through bank accounts in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The petitioners, however, allege that they are not asking the court to treat the foreign allegations as proof of guilt or automatic grounds for disqualification.

Instead, they want the court to establish whether the IEBC conducted adequate due diligence, independently examined the concerns and properly verified the corporate relationships and eligibility of the companies involved.

They have also questioned the financial implications of the tender, claiming Smartmatic submitted a bid of approximately sh17.6 billion, allegedly more than sh3.3 billion above competing technically compliant bids.

The petitioners argue that the price difference raises concerns about value for money, particularly in light of the allegations of over-invoicing contained in the US indictment.

The Petitioner raises a substantial constitutional question as to whether the 1st and 2nd Respondents complied with Articles 10, 47, 81(e), 86 and 227 of the Constitution and the applicable provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, in admitting and evaluating the impugned bid without adequately addressing the integrity, eligibility, security and value-for-money concerns presented herein,” read the court documents.

The application further cites reported security incidents involving election technology in the Philippines, including the corruption of hundreds of memory cards shortly before the 2019 elections, alleged unauthorised changes to election-server scripts during the 2016 elections and a reported security incident involving third-party access to Smartmatic-connected systems ahead of the 2022 elections.

They have also relied on the European Union Election Observation Mission’s final report on Kenya’s 2022 General Election, which identified information-security weaknesses, including shared user accounts and access privileges extending beyond those assigned to individual users.

The petitioners argue that these concerns must be considered against Article 86 of the Constitution, which requires electoral systems to be simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

They maintain that the procurement and eventual deployment of electoral technology must therefore be subjected to independent technical scrutiny, cybersecurity assessments, verification and accountability safeguards.

The petitioners further warn that allowing the procurement process to continue could result in the award and execution of a contract, financial commitments and implementation arrangements that may be difficult or costly to reverse if the court subsequently finds constitutional or legal violations.

In a certificate of urgency supporting the application, Advocate Elly Okoth of Okoth Elly & Company Advocates argues that the case raises issues of public importance touching on the protection of public resources, the integrity of electoral institutions and the constitutional right to free, fair and credible elections.

The court is expected to give further directions when the matter returns on November 30, after the respondents have filed their responses.

The petitioners are seeking conservatory orders pending the hearing and determination of the application and the substantive petition.

“The balance of convenience favours the preservation of the subject matter pending an expedited hearing,” read the court documents.

“A temporary restraint directed at the specific impugned tender is less prejudicial than allowing a potentially irregular procurement involving billions of public funds to proceed before the serious constitutional questions raised herein are judicially examined.”