Court Extends Orders Blocking ODM From Expelling Jalang’o, Ojienda

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has extended orders barring the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from ousting Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and MPs Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o and Elisha Odhiambo from the party.

The tribunal on Friday directed that the matter be mentioned on October 3.

The court also ordered the Raila Odinga-led party to file their responses within 5 days of the date of service.

“In the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honorable Tribunal hereby issues interim conservatory orders staying the implementation and/or execution of the decision of the 1st Respondent to expel the Complainant/Applicants, from the Orange Democratic Movement Party,” said PPDT chairperson Desma Nungo.

Read: Court Stops ODM From Expelling Jalang’o, Ojienda, Odhiambo

Earlier this month, the court temporarily halted the trio’s expulsion.

“In the interim and pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues interim conservatory orders staying the implementation and/or execution of the decision of the 1st Respondent to expel the Complainant/Applicant, Hon. Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe, from the Orange Democratic Movement Party,” read court papers.

The party axed five lawmakers over gross misconduct.

“The NEC has resolved to expel from the party Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Felix Odiwuor (Lang’ata) and Hon Caroli Omondi (Suba South) for defying party position and gross misconduct,” said the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...